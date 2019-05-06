TRI CITY — Cascade Christian spoiled South Umpqua's senior day on Monday with a 16-5 win in five innings in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game at O'Malley Field.
The Challengers (7-12, 5-8 SD4) only finished with five hits, but capitalized on 10 walks, one hit batter and six Lancer errors.
"We didn't give ourselves much of a shot today," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said.
Creedance Ferguson was 2-for-2 with a walk and Doug Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI for S.U. (4-16-1, 4-9).
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader Thursday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
C. Christian;257;20;—;16;5;3
S. Umpqua;102;02;—;5;7;6
Knight, Waits (4) and Marschall; Geiger, Rudy (3), Martin (3) and Horton, Roberts (4). WP — Knight. LP — Geiger. 2B — Federico (CC), Martin (CC). HR — Marschall (CC).
