JOHN DAY — The South Umpqua baseball team fell 16-6 against a talented Crook County squad in the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament on Friday afternoon in John Day.
The Cowboys (1-2) earned the 10-run rule victory in six innings, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth, against the Lancers (0-3-1).
Noah Rudy took the loss for the Lancers. Jeremiah Geiger had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for South Umpqua, Ever Lamm had a triple in the game.
South Umpqua will continue tournament play with a game against Homedale of Idaho on Saturday.
South Umpqua;301;020;—;6;11;3
Crook County;306;403;—;16;14;1
Rudy, Ingram (4) and Horton; Smith, Jackson (5), Wilkins (6), and Conell. WP — Smith. LP — Rudy. 2B — Johnson (SU), Geiger 2 (SU), Knudtson (CC), Smith (CC), Bernard (CC), Jones (CC), De Lapine (CC). 3B — Lamm (SU).
