WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team earned a 16-2 nonleague win over North Valley on Tuesday afternoon at Withers Field. 

The Trojans improved to 3-1 on the year. No details were reported to the News-Review. 

Douglas will visit North Valley on Friday. 

Josh Nutter is a part-time sports reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at jnutter@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Or follow him on Twitter @Nutterduece2.

