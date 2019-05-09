News-Review Sports Editor
CADE MEISNER
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Baseball.
Positions: Pitcher, third base.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Football, fishing, planning to play American Legion baseball.
College Plans: Unsure, interested in playing baseball somewhere.
Favorite Athlete: Miguel Cabrera, first baseman for Detroit Tigers.
Performance: Has helped the Bulldogs to a second place finish in Special District 4 and a Class 3A playoff berth. Hit a grand slam and was the winning pitcher in a win over South Umpqua, striking out eight. Pitched seven shutout innings versus Brookings, fanning 10.
Quotable: “We have a great group of guys, we have a blast and it’s made my senior year more enjoyable. All of us have gotten in a groove, and we’re a completely different team than the one that started the year. I would love to go out winning a few postseason games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.