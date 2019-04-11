CJ GALE
UVC junior
Sport: Baseball.
Positions: First base, pitcher.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Football (at Roseburg), hunting, fishing.
GPA: 3.3.
Favorite Athlete: Mike Trout, L.A. Angels centerfielder.
Performance: Helped the Monarchs to three wins over Elkton last week, stroking five hits in Saturday's doubleheader.
Quotable: "We have big expectations this year with the seniors and underclassmen. We have a really solid team and should be able to go a long ways (in the Class 2A/1A playoffs). Our pitching is phenomenal and defense is solid. We've been a little slow at the plate at times, but we've been working hard in practice and are getting better."
