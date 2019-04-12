WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team fell to Brookings-Harbor in a pair of Class 3A Special District 4 games on Friday afternoon. The Bruins (12-1, 3-0 FWL) took the opener, 5-1, and won the nightcap, 6-2.
Adam Shew was the winning pitcher in the first game and Roman Worthey got the decision in the second game for the top-ranked Bruins.
Noah Burke and Seth Christian took the losses in the contests for the Trojans (4-6, 0-3). Kadin Baker had the lone extra base hit for Douglas in Game 2, going 1-for-3 with a double in the game.
First Game
Brookings;001;040;0;—;5;6;1
Douglas;010;000;0;—;1;4;0
Shew, Deshon (7) and McCollum; N. Burke, Waldron (7) and Baker. WP — Shew. LP — N. Burke. 2B — Vanginderen (BH), Zamora (BH).
Second Game
Brookings;000;500;1;—;6;7;0
Douglas;100;010;0;—;2;4;3
Worthey and McCollum; Christian, West (4) and Baker. WP — Worthey. LP — Christian. 2B — Schofield (BH), Baker (D).
