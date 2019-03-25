NEWPORT — The Douglas baseball team split two games at the Yaquina Bay Classic at Newport High School on Monday, losing 18-10 to Philomath and edging Estacada 13-12.
The Trojans (4-2) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning, then had to fend off an Estacada rally in the bottom half to notch the win.
Erich Hoque went 3-for-3 and Cole Waldron was 2-for-4 for Douglas. Austin West and Luke Fowler were both 1-for-2.
Douglas starting catcher Gabe Burke suffered a broken hand early against Philomath. Andy Schofield blasted a two-run homer in the third inning for the Trojans. Waldron went 3-for-5 with a double and Hoque was 2-for-4.
"We didn't play very well against Philomath, but bounced back in the second game and played well. The kids fought," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said.
The Trojans are scheduled to face Newport at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Philomath;402;820;2;—;18;12;5
Douglas;204;110;2;—;10;9;5
Hernandez and Hiner; N. Burke, Jones (5) and G. Burke, Fowler (1), Avery (6). WP — Hernandez. LP — N. Burke. 2B — Waldron (D). HR — Schofield (D).
Douglas;130;013;5;—;13;9;3
Estacada;031;202;4;—;12;10;3
Schofield, West (5), Christian (7) and Avery; Hunt, Hovda (5) and Keller. WP — West. LP — Hovda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.