WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team held off the Challengers of Cascade Christian, 10-8, on Tuesday in a Class 3A Special District 4 game at Withers Field.
Noah Burke pitched six innings to get the win and Cole Waldron picked up the save in a sloppy defensive game for both teams. Douglas had five errors and Cascade Christian made six.
In the words of Douglas coach Ron Quimby, "If it can happen, it did happen today in the field."
Douglas (7-10, 3-6 SD4) got a double from Erich Hoque, which was among the Trojans' 10 hits on the day. Caleb Knight took the loss for the Challengers (5-11, 3-7).
Douglas will travel to Medford on Friday for a doubleheader with Cascade Christian to finish off the series.
Ca. Christian;123;101;0;—;8;10;6
Douglas;033;220;0;—;10;10;5
Knight, Rullamas (4) and Marshall; N. Burke, Waldron (7) and Baker. WP — Burke. LP — Rullamas. Sv — Waldron. 2B — Federico (CC), Hoque (D).
