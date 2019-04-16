WINSTON — Douglas capitalized on some struggles by four South Umpqua pitchers, scoring 10 runs in the opening two innings en route to a 13-1 win in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball game at Withers Field.
The game was scheduled for O'Malley Field in Tri City, but moved to Douglas due to poor field conditions. South Umpqua was the designated home team.
The Lancers (2-9-1, 2-2 SD4) issued 11 walks and hit four batters in the contest. Seth Christian was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kadin Baker went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Jacob Huse knocked in three runs for the Trojans (5-6, 1-3).
S.U. scored its lone run in the first inning when Jeremiah Geiger singled in Kade Johnson.
Noah Burke pitched a three-hitter for Douglas, striking out six, walking one and hitting one batter.
The two clubs will meet in a doubleheader Friday at Douglas.
Douglas;462;10;—;13;5;0
S. Umpqua;100;00;—;1;3;1
N. Burke and Baker; Johnson, Martin (2), Rudy (2), Ingram (5) and Horton. WP — Burke. LP — Johnson. 2B — Baker (D), Lamm (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.