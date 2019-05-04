MEDFORD — The Douglas baseball team won the second game 16-13 to gain a split of their Class 3A Special District 4 doubleheader with Cascade Christian on Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Challengers won the opener, 12-7. The Trojans are 9-11 overall and 5-7 in SD4. Douglas is in third place in the league standings with three games left, beginning Tuesday at St. Mary's.
The nightcap was a slugfest, with the two teams combining for 28 hits. Douglas scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take a six-run lead, then held off the Challengers (6-12, 4-8).
"I feel we probably should've had both of them, but I'll take the split," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said. "We got the bats going."
Erich Hoque was 3-for-5 for the Trojans in the second game. Andy Schofield, Austin West and Luke Fowler all had two hits.
Douglas left 15 runners on base in the opener. Cascade Christian got some breathing room with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cole Waldron, Schofield, Noah Burke and Seth Christian each stroked a pair of hits in the loss.
First Game
Douglas;410;100;1;—;7;9;3
C. Christian;210;207;x;—;12;11;3
Christian, Jones (6) and Baker; Martin, Waits (6) and Knight. WP — Martin. LP — Christian. 2B — Schofield (D), N. Burke (D), Huse (D), Smith (CC). 3B — Marschall (CC).
Second Game
Douglas;100;018;6;—;16;13;4
C. Christian;004;060;3;—;13;15;2
Waldron, Hoque (6), Jones (7) and Baker; Rullamas, Federico (6), Reece (7) and Marschall. WP — Hoque. LP — Federico. Sv — Jones. 2B — Schofield (D), Fowler (D), Rullamas (CC). 3B — Coffel (D), Federico (CC).
