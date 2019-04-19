WINSTON — Douglas and South Umpqua squared off in a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday afternoon, with each team winning a game at Withers Field.
The Trojans (6-7, 2-4 SD4) won the first game 10-8 as Seth Christian got the win. Andy Schofield went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a a double. Kadin Baker was also 2-for-4.
Ever Lamm took the loss for South Umpua (3-10-1, 3-3) in 5 2/3 innings of work.
The Lancers stole the second game behind a complete-game pitching effort from Jeremiah Geiger.
Cole Waldron was the losing pitcher for Douglas. Baker and Schofield each went 2-for-4 in the game.
South Umpqua will visit Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday. Douglas will host Hidden Valley on Monday.
S. Umpqua;012;000;0;—;3;8;3
Douglas;006;013;—;10;11;2
Lamm, Simmons (6) and Horton; Christian, N. Burke (7) and Baker. WP — Christian. LP — Lamm. 2B — Geiger (SU), Schofield (D), West (D), Coffel (D).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;111;003;4;—;10;11;3
Douglas;071;000;0;—;8;8;2
Geiger and Horton; Schofield, West (5), Waldron (6) and Baker. WP — Geiger. LP — Waldron. 2B — Roberts (SU).
