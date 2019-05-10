WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team split its senior day doubleheader with St. Mary's on Friday afternoon at Withers Field.
The Trojans' 6-4 win in the first game of the doubleheader sealed a playoff berth for Douglas as the No. 3 team in Class 3A Special District 4.
Seth Christian earned the season extending victory for the Trojans in game one and Cole Waldron got the save for Douglas.
Beau Aldrich earned a win for the Crusaders in game two. Erich Hoque took the loss for Douglas.
The Trojans will open up the 3A playoffs on May 22.
First Game
St. Mary's;101;110;0;—;4;4;2
Douglas;003;111;0;—;6;8;1
Esler, Resso (6) and C. Aldrich; Christian, Waldron (7) and Baker. WP — Christian. LP — Essler. Sv — Waldron.
Second Game
St. Mary's;430;001;1;—;10;8;4
Douglas;002;015;1;—;9;8;4
B. Aldrich, C. Aldrich (6) and C. Aldrich, B. Aldrich (6); G. Burke, Hoque (2) and Baker. WP — B. Aldrich. LP — Hoque.
