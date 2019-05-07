MEDFORD — The Douglas baseball team defeated St. Mary's 6-3 on Tuesday in Special District 4 play to move within one win of an automatic Class 3A playoff berth.
The Trojans (9-11, 5-7 SD4) currently sit in third place in SD4, holding a one-game lead over Cascade Christian with two league games left. A win in either of the two games in its home doubleheader with St. Mary's on Friday would clinch third and a postseason berth.
Noah Burke threw six innings for Douglas and allowed three runs. The Douglas offense jumped on Crusaders starter Brady Eiler, scoring three runs in the first inning and Eiler was pulled before escaping the inning.
Austin West and Seth Christian had hot bats for Douglas in the game, West going 2-for-3 and Christian hitting a perfect 3-for-3. Burke had eight strikeouts in six innings.
Beau Aldrich took the loss for St. Mary's (4-15, 1-11 SD4) and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Cobey Aldrich was also 2-for-4.
Douglas;300;120;0;—;6;8;2
St. Mary’s;100;002;0;—;3;7;3
Burke, Christian (7) and Baker; Eiler, B. Aldrich (1), Johnson (6) and C. Aldrich. WP — Burke. LP — B. Aldrich. 2B — Hoque (D), B. Aldrich (S).
