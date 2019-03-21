MYRTLE POINT — The Elkton baseball team defeated Myrtle Point, 19-2, in five innings on Tuesday.
Jayce Clevenger had a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs for the Elks in the game, he was 4-for-5 from the plate. Austin Luzier earned the win for the Elks and struck out 10 batters.
Tyler Beyer-Smith took the loss for Myrtle Point. The Bobcats were only able to get two hits off the Elks' pitching staff in the game.
Elkton will visit Coquille next Friday for a doubleheader.
Elkton;449;02;—;19;15;2
Myrtle Point;200;00;—;2;2;4
Luzier, Clevenger (5), and Clevenger, Graham (5); Smith, Matthews (3) and Huerta. WP — Luzier. LP — Smith. 2B — Clevenger 2 (E), Woody (E) Tibbetts (E) Bowen (E), Graham (E), Moore (E), Parish (MP). 3B — Peters (E).
