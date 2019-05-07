GLENDALE — The Elkton baseball team defeated Glendale 9-1 on Tuesday to earn its first league win of the season in a matchup of two struggling Class 2A/1A Special District 4 teams.
The two clubs are tied for last place in the league.
Austin Luzier earned the win for Elkton (3-12, 1-12 SD4) in relief of Jayce Clevenger. Spencer Moore had a stellar outing at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs.
Tanner Ring took the loss for the Pirates (6-13, 1-12 SD4). Brody Lee tripled in the loss.
Elkton and Glendale will finish off their three-game series with a doubleheader in Elkton on Friday.
Elkton;103;005;0;—;9;12;2
Glendale;000;100;0;—;1;3;3
Clevenger, Luzier (6) and Luzier, Clevenger (6); Rocha, Ring (2), Landice (4) and Kidwell. WP — Luzier. LP — Ring. 2B — Moore 2 (E), J. Woody (E), Peters (E), Graham (E). 3B — Lee (G).
