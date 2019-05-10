ELKTON — The Elkton baseball team escaped the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 basement with a pair of wins on Friday, sweeping Glendale in a doubleheader.
The Elks (5-12, 3-12 SD4) took the opener 13-3 in five innings in a 10-run mercy rule victory. Mason Cox and Jaydn Woody each went 3-for-3 in the game with two RBIs and two runs scored for Elkton. Jayce Clevenger pitched five innings and struck out three to earn the decision.
In the second game, Austin Luzier struck out 10 batters in five innings on the hill for the Elks and hit a fifth inning solo home run to spark the Elkton offense to a comeback victory. Clevenger earned his second win of the day in two innings of relief of Luzier.
Wyatt Kahl took the loss for the Pirates (6-15, 1-14) in Game 1 and Alyx Rocha took the loss in Game 2.
Elkton will finish off the season with a three-game series with No. 8 North Douglas starting on Tuesday. Glendale will finish the season with a three-game series with No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian.
First Game
Glendale;000;30;—;3;5;4
Elkton;805;0x;—;13;15;3
Kahl, Ring (3) and Cline; Clevenger and Luzier. WP — Clevenger. LP — Kahl. 2B — Luzier 2 (E), Clevenger (E), Rocha (G). 3B — Peters (E).
Second Game
Glendale;001;220;0;—;5;7;4
Elkton;000;133;0;—;7;8;5
Rocha and Cline; Luzier, Clevenger (6) and Clevenger, Luzier (6). WP — Clevenger. LP — Rocha. 2B — Clevenger 2 (E), Tibbatts 2 (E). HR — Luzier (E).
