ELKTON — The Elkton baseball team finally got its first game in on Tuesday, defeating the South Umpqua junior varsity 16-6 in six innings in a nonleague contest.
Jaydn Woody was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Elks, who scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game. Austin Luzier was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Spencer Moore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cooper Peters was 2-for-3 with three runs.
Elkton used three pitchers, with Jayce Clevenger getting the decision.
The Elks will travel to Myrtle Point on Thursday for a nonleague game.
S.U. JV;010;131;—;6;8;3
Elkton;423;106;—;16;14;2
Reedy, Simmons (2), Gosselin (3), Pacheco (4), Stevenson (5), Bowers (6) and Simmons; Reedy (2), Simmons (3); Clevenger, Tibbatts (4), Peters (6) and Luzier, Clevenger (4). WP — Clevenger, 1-0. LP — Reedy. 2B — Simmons (SU), Gosselin (SU), Reedy (SU), Tibbatts (E). 3B — Luzier (E), Billman (E).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.