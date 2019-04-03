ELMIRA — The Sutherlin baseball team managed just two hits in a 3-0 nonleague loss to Elmira on Wednesday.
Cade Meisner singled in the second inning and Tanner Marlin tripled in the sixth for the Bulldogs (3-6). Payton Hope and Cade Meisner pitched well, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
"We need to find a way to get some offense going," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Pleasant Hill at home Friday, weather permitting.
Sutherlin;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Elmira;000;300;x;—;3;6;1
Hope, Meisner (6) and Peterman; Strella, Admire (7) and Smith. WP — Strella. LP — Hope. S — Admire. 2B — Wigham (E). 3B — Marlin (S), Parker (E).
