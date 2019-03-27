DRAIN — The North Douglas baseball team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 nonleague win over Waldport on Wednesday.
Brian Erickson and Colter Anderson combined on a no-hitter for the Warriors (4-0), who have posted three shutouts on the season.
Erickson got the decision, striking out six and walking none in four innings. Anderson, who missed most of last year with an ACL injury, fanned five and walked one in three innings.
"Those two guys will make us competitive," N.D. coach Jeff Davis said. "It's nice having Colter back."
North Douglas took the lead for good with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tyler Kallinger walked, was sacrificed to second by Tanner Parks and scored on a double by freshman Waylon Beckham.
In the sixth, Cal Parks tripled and came home on an error on the play. Austin Frieze singled, stole second and scored on a single by Wyatt Beckham.
Sophomore Kellan Howard took the loss for the Irish (1-3), giving up five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Reedsport (5-1) on Friday in a nonleague contest.
"Reedsport will be the best offensive team we've faced and has some really good pitching," Davis said.
Waldport;000;000;0;—;0;0;3
N. Douglas;000;012;x;—;3;5;0
Howard and Thissell; Erickson, Anderson (5) and K. Frieze. WP — Erickson. LP — Howard. 2B — Wa. Beckham (ND). 3B — C. Parks (ND).
