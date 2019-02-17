Scott Shaver decided last fall to take a break from coaching baseball. He changed his mind when someone made a sales pitch to him.
The former longtime American Legion baseball coach was hired earlier this month as the new head baseball coach at Glide High School, becoming the program’s third head coach in the past three years. He replaces Joe Leischner, who left the program after a one-year stint.
He works full time as a contractor in Cottage Grove and is in the middle of a long-term project renovating the hiking trail at Row River Nature Park. He admitted he’ll “need a lot of help from the community” to help the program run smoothly.
Shaver is confident that’ll happen, adding that a potentially chaotic balance between his working and coaching life will balance out thanks to the passion he has for baseball and working with kids.
“You always find time to do the things you love,” Shaver said. “I have a wonderful wife (of 18 years, Andrea) who has supported me in doing these things. I was actually planning on taking the year off just to see where things stood afterwards. But with this, I’m coming to a great program with a lot of tradition.”
Shaver, 45, has a pretty padded baseball coaching resume. He spent 16 years in Roseburg’s American Legion program, guiding the “A” level Pepsi Bottlecaps for five years before spending the next 11 coaching the AAA Dr. Stewart’s program.
His teams twice finished among the top at their respective levels. His Pepsi squad in 2005 won the Legion A state championship. Five years later, his Docs squad won the program’s first state title since 1986 and netted a third-place AAA World Series finish, matching the program’s top finish from 1956 during its first World Series appearance since 1984.
Shaver’s career record of 244-191 with the Docs leaves him third on the program’s all-time wins list behind Dan Withers (372-170) and Bill Harper (417-78), according to last season’s American Legion baseball program. Shaver will take over a program that reached the Class 2A/1A state championship game as recently as 2017.
“The biggest thing that impressed me was the fact he’s considered a players’ coach,” Glide athletic director Brian Halter said. “Plus, he has a pretty nice resume.”
Shaver admitted he’s going into the season “a little blind” when it comes to the Wildcats’ roster, although Glide catcher/outfielder Zach Holland was on last year’s Docs roster. He said he does have a good supporting cast to help him with coaching duties that includes newly hired junior varsity coach Nathan Williams and former Docs assistant and head coach Rod Trask.
He said they’ll help make the transition process much smoother as he gets to know his new players, with passion also playing a factor.
“More than anything, I want to give them an idea of my love for the game and an understanding on how to compete,” Shaver said. “I’ve never stepped into a season where I wasn’t optimistic, and I know we’ll have the type of kids in our program that I’m very excited about.”
Baseball team practices begin Feb. 25, and Halter said he only had since winter break to hire a head baseball coach. Shaver’s hiring means Halter can shift his attention toward hiring a football coach to replace longtime Glide coach Jody Doty.
Doty, who Halter said gave notice not long after the football season ended, spent 13 years coaching the program. Last season, he guided the Wildcats into the Class 2A quarterfinals.
“The nice thing for us is we feel like he left the program in a really good position, especially after the kind of success they had last year,” Halter said.
