Sutherlin placed four players and Douglas two on the Class 3A Special District 4 baseball all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Making the first team for the Bulldogs were senior pitcher Cade Meisner, junior catcher Dylin Peterman, senior infielder Payton Hope and junior outfielder Tanner Marlin.
Douglas was represented on the first unit by senior pitcher Noah Burke and junior outfielder Erich Hoque.
Senior infielder Roman Worthey of Brookings-Harbor was selected the player of the year. Keith Wallin of Brookings was coach of the year.
Class 3A Special District 4 Baseball
All-League
Player of the Year — Roman Worthey, sr., Brookings.
Coach of the Year — Keith Wallin, Brookings.
First Team
PITCHERS — Cade Meisner, sr., Sutherlin; Noah Burke, sr., Douglas; Adam Shew, soph., Brookings. CATCHERS — Jacob McCollum, soph., Brookings; Dylin Peterman, jr., Sutherlin. FIRST BASEMAN — Jason Vanginderan, jr., Brookings. INFIELDERS — Roman Worthey, sr., Brookings; Brig Schofield, sr., Brookings; Payton Hope, sr., Sutherlin; Aliiloa Kaeo-Wailehua, jr., St. Mary's; Sam Martin, soph., Cascade Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Jon Kleespies, sr., Brookings; Tanner Marlin, jr., Sutherlin; Erich Hoque, jr., Douglas; Davis Federico, soph., Cascade Christian. UTILITY — Andrew Burger, soph., Brookings.
Second Team
PITCHER — Brady Eiler, jr., St. Mary's. CATCHER — Cobey Aldrich, jr., St. Mary's. FIRST BASEMAN — Steven Hagar, sr., Sutherlin. INFIELDERS — Payton Armentrout, soph., Brookings; Cole Waldron, sr., Douglas; Austin West, sr., Douglas; Kade Johnson, fr., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDERS — Jeremiah Geiger, jr., South Umpqua; Creedance Ferguson, sr., South Umpqua; Elijah Smith, jr., Cascade Christian; Seth Christian, soph., Douglas.
Honorable Mention
CATCHER — Kadin Baker, sr., Douglas. FIRST BASEMAN — Doug Martin, sr., South Umpqua. INFIELDERS — Garrett Edwards, jr., Sutherlin; Travis Johnson, fr., St. Mary's; Erich Marschall, jr., Cascade Christian; Jadon Rullamas, jr., Cascade Christian; Azpyn Roberts, sr., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDER — Daniel Carter, sr., Cascade Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.