GLENDALE — The Glendale baseball team opened its season with a 13-1 nonleague shellacking of Myrtle Point on Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates finished off the game in 4 1/2 innings with a 10-run rule victory.
Alyx Rocha earned the decision for the Pirates, combining with Wyatt Kahl on a four-hitter. Tyler Beyer-Smith was the losing pitcher for Myrtle Point.
It was a productive day at the plate for Glendale, which stroked 15 hits. Rocha was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple. Tanner Ring was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, and Justin Rodriguez was 3-for-3.
The Pirates host Lost River and potentially a game with Riddle Friday.
M. Point;010;00;—;1;4;2
Glendale;214;5x;—;13;15;1
Beyer-Smith, Matthews (4) and Brickey; Rocha, Kahl (3), and Kidwell, Cline (3). WP — Rocha. LP — Beyer-Smith. 2B — Kidwell (G), Ring (G).
