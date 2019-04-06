BONANZA — The Bonanza Antlers edged the Glendale Pirates 11-10 in a nonleague baseball game on Friday.
The Pirates dropped to 4-2 on the season. Glendale coach Joe Moody said he was missing three starters due to disclipinary reasons or sickness.
Will Kidwell went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Glendale. Jayden Landice was 2-for-4.
The Bucs are scheduled to host Glide Tuesday in a Special District 4 contest.
