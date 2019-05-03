GLENDALE — The Oakland and Glendale baseball teams collided in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader on Friday afternoon, and split the two contests. Glendale won the opener 9-6 and Oakland dominated the nightcap 16-0 in five innings.
The Pirates (6-12, 1-11 SD4) were able to halt their 10-game losing streak and earn their first league win in Game 1. Oakland (7-12-1, 5-10 SD4) saw its four-game winning streak end.
Alyx Rocha earned a complete game win for Glendale. Kaleb Cline went 3-for-3 at the plate. Baker Brooksby was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Oakland.
In Game 2, Oakland took complete control with a 16-0 win in five innings. Conrad Jones earned the win for Oakland and Brooksby added a pair of base hits in the game.
Jayden Landice took the loss for Glendale.
Glendale will host Elkton on Tuesday. Oakland will meet Riddle at Days Creek High School on Tuesday.
First Game
Oakland;013;100;1;—;6;10;0
Glendale;250;00;—;9;10;1
Percell, Allen (4), Brooksby (4) and Weaver; Rocha and Cline; WP — Rocha. LP — Percell. 2B — Colley (G), Cline (G), Percell (O), Brooksby (O). 3B — Allen (O).
Second Game
Oakland;184;21;—;16;9;0
Glendale;000;00;—;0;5;7
Jones and Brooksby; Landice, Jefferson (3) and Kidwell, Cline (4). WP — Jones. LP — Landice. 2B — Ramos (O).
