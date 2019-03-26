JEFFERSON — Alyx Rocha pitched a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts in the opener, leading Glendale to a 4-1 win over Jefferson in the first game of a nonleague baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Lions won the nightcap, 10-2.
Rocha aided his cause at the plate in the first game, going 3-for-5. Jayden Landice was 3-for-5, while Justin Rodriguez and Kalab Cline were both 2-for-4 for the Pirates (4-1). Glendale left 14 runners on base.
"Alyx Rocha was in command," Pirates coach Joe Moody said. "Everything was working."
The Pirates only managed three hits in the second game. Rodriguez knocked in a run on a groundout.
"We weren't mentally prepared for a doubleheader, so that was disappointing," Moody said.
Glendale is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Bonanza on April 5.
First Game
Glendale;000;120;1;—;4;14;0
Jefferson;100;000;0;—;1;1;0
Rocha and Cline; Clark, Martin (7) and Rodriguez. WP — Rocha. LP — Clark. 2B — Clark (J).
Second Game
Glendale;000;001;1;—;2;3;3
Jefferson;116;002;x;—;10;9;3
Landice, Jefferson (4), Kahl (6) and Cline; DeLeon, Martin (5) and Clark. WP — DeLeon. LP — Landis. 2B — Aguilar (J).
