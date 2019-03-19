COQULLE — Will Kidwell had a pair of RBIs, helping keep the Glendale baseball team hot to start its season with a 13-7 nonleague win over Coquille on Tuesday.
Kidwell was the only batter with multiple hits for the Pirates (3-0). Darrion Jefferson earned the win for Glendale in relief of starting pitcher Wyatt Kahl.
Bryce Poston was the losing pitcher for Coquille (0-2).
Glendale meets Jefferson next Tuesday in a twin bill.
Glendale;000;481;0;—;13;7;2
Coquille;003;040;0;—;7;4;2
Kahl, Jefferson (3), Landice (5) and Cline; Yates, Poston (3), Hagyen (4), Huffman (5) and Bliss. WP — Jefferson. LP — Poston. 2B — Kidwell (G) Haygen (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.