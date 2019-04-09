GLENDALE — Caleb Alexander tossed a complete-game no-hitter in five innings of work and the Glide baseball team blasted Glendale 13-0 on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Alexander struck out four and walked a pair in the game. Zach Holland went 2-for-3 with a pair of double and Alexander also doubled twice for the Wildcats (5-3, 4-0 SD4).
Alyx Rocha took the loss, pitching four innings for the Pirates (4-3, 0-1).
Glide will face Glendale on Friday as the two teams meet up for a pair of afternoon games.
Glide;161;23;—;13;13;2
Glendale;000;00;—;0;0;3
Alexander and Dunnavant; Rocha and Cline. WP — Alexander. LP — Rocha. 2B — Holland 2 (G), Narkiewicz (G), Alexander 2 (G), Cunningham (G).
