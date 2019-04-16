GLIDE — Caleb Alexander's double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Zach Holland with the winning run, lifting Glide to a 3-2 win over Elkton on Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball game at Sewell Field.
The Wildcats (8-3, 7-0 SD4) remained in a tie with Umpqua Valley Christian for first place in the league standings.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Glide first-year coach Scott Shaver said. "We played very good defense today and Caleb (Alexander) was very good on the mound. We weren't great offensively, but Austin (Luzier) did a good job."
Alexander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts and one walk. Holland pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and got the decision.
Luzier allowed three hits and one run over five innings with 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter. He was relieved by Jayce Clevenger, who took the loss.
"I thought it was a good game," Elkton coach Bill Shaw said. "I felt really good about staying in the game with them."
Spencer Moore and Clevenger were both 2-for-4 for the Elks (2-4, 0-4). Clevenger hit a pair of doubles. Holland was 2-for-3 with two doubles and one walk to lead Glide.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Elkton Friday.
Elkton;200;000;00;—;2;6;2
Glide;001;001;01;—;3;6;0
Luzier, Clevenger (6) and Graham, Luzier (6); Alexander, Holland (7) and Dunnavant. WP — Holland. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Tibbatts (E), Luzier (E), Clevenger 2 (E), Holland 2 (G), Alexander (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.