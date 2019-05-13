GLIDE — Two teams battling for third place in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball met on Monday at Sewell Field in the first of a three-game series.
Glide pushed over a run in the bottom of the eighth inning and handed Riddle a 3-2 loss, taking sole possession of third. The Wildcats (12-9, 11-5 SD4) are now one game ahead of the Irish (12-12, 10-6) heading into Wednesday's doubleheader at Riddle.
"We've got to take two of three to make the playoffs (automically), so we're glad to get the first one," Glide coach Scott Shaver said. "I'm proud of my guys, they worked hard. Riddle is a quality team."
In the Glide eighth, Mason DelCollo led off with a double and advanced to third on a bunt single by Wyatt Estrada. Estrada stole second, then a throwing error by the catcher allowed DelCollo to score the winning run.
DelCollo, who relieved Caleb Alexander in the seventh, picked up the decision.
"Caleb and Mason both did a great job for us," Shaver said. "Caleb is very steady, he eats up a lot of innings. He throws a lot of strikes and doesn't walk a lot of people."
Alexander led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple. Cameron McMichael took the loss for Riddle.
Drake Borschowa was the lone Riddle batter with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.
Riddle;110;000;00;—;2;7;2
Glide;100;010;01;—;3;6;3
Borschowa, McMichael (3), Jenks (4), Borschowa (6), McMichael (7) and Martin, Borschowa (7); Alexander, DelCollo (7) and Dunnavant. WP — DelCollo. LP — McMichael. 2B — DelCollo (G). 3B — Alexander (G).
