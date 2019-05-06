PLEASANT HILL — The Glide baseball team came up short against No. 1-ranked Pleasant Hill on Monday afternoon, losing 9-6 in a nonleague game.
The Billies (15-3, 7-1 MVC) are No. 2 in the 3A coaches' poll.
"We played really hard, we just needed to play smarter," said Glide coach Scott Shaver. The Wildcats committed five errors in the game.
The 2A Wildcats (11-9, 10-5 SD5) and Billies entered the sixth inning tied at 6 before Pleasant Hill scored three runs in the bottom half.
Jacob Hylemon earned the win for Pleasant Hill. Mason DelCollo received the loss for Glide. Brett Narkiewicz and Zach Holland hit doubles for the Wildcats.
Glide will return to league play Monday, hosting Riddle.
Glide;100;302;0;—;6;8;5
P. Hill;032;103;x—;9;7;3
Alexander, DelCollo (3), Williams (6), and Dunnavant; Casarez, Way, Hylemon and Iten. WP — Hylemon. LP — DelCollo. 2B — Narkiewicz (G), Holland (G), Casarez (P).
