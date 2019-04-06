OAKLAND — Glide overcame a five-run deficit and completed a Special District 4 baseball series sweep of Oakland with a 10-7 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (4-3, 3-0 SD4) scored nine times in the final three innings. Brett Narkiewicz went 4-for-5 with a triple and Caidyn Cunningham was 2-for-4 for Glide in the contest.

Corbin Picknell and Conrad Jones were both 2-for-4 for the Oakers (2-5-1, 0-3).

"It was a rough week, but we pitched much better today," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We've hit well, but had another bad defensive inning. We're still trying to play a complete game."

Oakland will host North Douglas Tuesday, while Glide will travel to Glendale.

Glide;100;042;3;—;10;10;3

Oakland;240;000;1;—;7;8;4

Bucich, Short (5), Alexander (7) and Dunnavant; Picknell, Percell (6), Harbour (7), Allen (7) and B. Brooksby. WP — Short. LP — Percell. S — Alexander. 2B — Alexander (G), Jones (O). 3B — Narkiewicz (G).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

