OAKLAND — Glide overcame a five-run deficit and completed a Special District 4 baseball series sweep of Oakland with a 10-7 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (4-3, 3-0 SD4) scored nine times in the final three innings. Brett Narkiewicz went 4-for-5 with a triple and Caidyn Cunningham was 2-for-4 for Glide in the contest.
Corbin Picknell and Conrad Jones were both 2-for-4 for the Oakers (2-5-1, 0-3).
"It was a rough week, but we pitched much better today," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We've hit well, but had another bad defensive inning. We're still trying to play a complete game."
Oakland will host North Douglas Tuesday, while Glide will travel to Glendale.
Glide;100;042;3;—;10;10;3
Oakland;240;000;1;—;7;8;4
Bucich, Short (5), Alexander (7) and Dunnavant; Picknell, Percell (6), Harbour (7), Allen (7) and B. Brooksby. WP — Short. LP — Percell. S — Alexander. 2B — Alexander (G), Jones (O). 3B — Narkiewicz (G).
