Glide senior outfielder/pitcher Zach Holland, who led the Wildcats into the second round of the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs, was selected the Special District 4 player of the year in the all-league voting done by the coaches.
League champion Umpqua Valley Christian had six first-team selections: senior pitcher Aaron Buechley, sophomore catcher Sam Guastaferro, junior first baseman CJ Gale, senior shortstop Jacob Luther, senior third baseman Kolby Mahoney and junior centerfielder KC Pettibone.
UVC's Dave York was coach of the year.
Other first-team picks included Riddle junior pitcher Drake Borschowa, Riddle designated hitter Donoven Hargraves, North Douglas senior pitcher Brian Erickson, N.D. senior catcher Koldan Frieze, N.D. junior infielder Wyatt Beckham, N.D. junior utility Austin Frieze, N.D. senior outfielder Cal Parks, Elkton senior infielder Austin Luzier, Oakland junior infielder Dakota Percell and Oakland senior outfielder Jacob Brooksby.
Special District 4 Baseball
All-League
Player of the Year — Zach Holland, sr., Glide.
Coach of the Year — Dave York, Umpqua Valley Christian.
First Team
PITCHERS — Drake Borschowa, jr., Riddle; Aaron Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Brian Erickson, sr., North Douglas. CATCHERS — Koldan Frieze, sr., North Douglas; Sam Guastaferro, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian. FIRST BASEMAN — CJ Gale, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. INFIELDERS — Jacob Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Kolby Mahoney, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Austin Luzier, sr., Elkton; Dakota Percell, jr., Oakland; Wyatt Beckham, jr., North Douglas. OUTFIELDERS — KC Pettibone, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jacob Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Zach Holland, sr., Glide; Cal Parks, sr., North Douglas. UTILITY — Austin Frieze, jr., North Douglas. DESIGNATED HITTER — Donoven Hargraves, sr., Riddle.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Colter Anderson, jr., North Douglas; Jayce Clevenger, soph., Elkton; Caleb Alexander, jr., Glide. CATCHERS — Malachi Dunnavant, soph., Glide; Kaleb Cline, soph., Glendale. FIRST BASEMAN — Tyler Kallinger, jr., North Douglas. INFIELDERS — Cameron McMichael, sr., Riddle; Evan Buechley, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Cooper Peters, soph., Elkton; Darrion Jefferson, jr., Glendale. OUTFIELDERS — Colby Greer, jr., Riddle; Dawson Tolliver, sr., Oakland; Brett Narkiewicz, soph., Glide; Jaydn Woody, sr., Elkton. UTILITY — Trevor Short, soph., Glide. DH — Isaiah Heard, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Justin Jenks, fr., Riddle; Rylan Watkins, jr., Glide. OUTFIELDER — Tanner Parks, jr., North Douglas.
