RIDDLE — Glide scored a 7-6 win over Riddle in the second game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Wednesday to claim the league's third automatic berth for the state playoffs.
The Irish scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the opener, 5-4.
The Wildcats (13-10, 12-6 SD4) won two of three games from Riddle (13-13, 11-7) in the series.
"I liked the way our kids competed today," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "We battled in the first game. That's a testament to them hanging in there."
Mason DelCollo scored what turned out to be the winning run in the fifth inning for Glide in the nightcap, hitting a one-out double, advancing to third on a passed ball and coming home on a throwing error.
Zach Holland, who hit a two-run homer in the third, finished 2-for-3 with two runs and Hunter Rinnert was 2-for-4. Rylan Watkins had two RBIs.
Drake Borschowa was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, while Cameron McMichael had two hits in four at-bats for Riddle on senior day.
The Irish rallied from a four-run deficit in the opener. In the seventh, freshman Justin Jenks stroked a two-out single and Donoven Hargraves reached on an error. Colby Greer followed with a run-scoring single and McMichael walked to load the bases, then Ian Wilson delivered a two-run single off to right field off Glide freshman Colby Bucich to win it.
Jenks picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits and no runs over 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.
Hargraves went 2-for-4 with two runs in the contest, Greer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Wilson was 2-for-4. Caleb Alexander was 2-for-4 for the Wildcats.
Riddle will wait and see if its power ranking will be high enough to get it in the playoffs.
First Game
Glide;211;000;0;—;4;5;2
Riddle;000;020;3;—;5;10;2
Watkins, Bucich (7) and Dunnavant; Borschowa, Jenks (4) and Martin. WP — Jenks. LP — Bucich.
Second Game
Glide;003;310;0;—;7;10;1
Riddle;004;200;0;—;6;6;3
Melton, DelCollo (4) and Dunnavant; McMichael, Jenks (3), Borschowa (4), McMichael (5), Martin (6) and Martin, Borschowa (6). WP — DelCollo. LP — McMichael. 2B — DelCollo (G). 3B — Borschowa (R). HR — Holland (G).
