GLIDE — Caleb Alexander and Zach Holland combined on a three-hitter and Glide advanced to the second round of the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs with a 4-0 victory over Lost River on Monday at Sewell Field.
The 12th-seeded Wildcats (14-10) will travel to No. 5 Reedsport (21-1), the Special District 5 champion, Wednesday. Game time is 5 p.m. The Brave have won 21 straight.
Alexander pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks against the No. 21 Raiders (12-9). Holland retired the final two batters in the seventh.
"Caleb was clean and efficient," Glide coach Scott Shaver said. "He throws strikes and works ahead in the count. He keeps the ball down and in the zone, and has a good breaking ball."
Holland had a triple and home run in three at-bats and scored two runs, hitting a solo round-tripper in the second inning. Wyatt Estrada was 2-for-2 for the Wildcats.
Brett Narkiewicz knocked in run on a groundout and Trevor Short scored another on a fielder's choice in the first inning. Estrada doubled in the sixth and later came home when Hunter Rinnert's groundball was mishandled by the shortstop for an error.
"This was one of the better games we've played this year," Shaver said. "Reedsport is a good team, but we'll go at them and play baseball."
Lost River;000;000;0;—;0;3;2
Glide;210;001;x;—;4;7;3
Turner and Lyman; Alexander, Holland (7) and Dunnavant. WP — Alexander. LP — Turner. 2B — Estrada (G). 3B — Holland (G). HR — Holland (G).
