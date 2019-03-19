SUTHERLIN — The Glide baseball team picked up its first win of the season under first-year head coach Scott Shaver on Tuesday, defeating Sutherlin 13-3 in six innings in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.
The Bulldogs won the nightcap, 9-2. The game was limited to six innings due to darkness.
Zach Holland was 3-for-4 with a double and Malaki Dunnavant went 2-for-3 with three runs for the Wildcats (1-3) in the opener. Caleb Alexander was the winning pitcher.
Tanner Marlin had two hits in three at-bats, including a double, for Sutherlin (2-2).
Cade Meisner pitched five strong innings for the Bulldogs in the second game, striking out 10 and walking four. Steven Hagar was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, while Meisner and Payton Hope both hit 2-for-4.
Alexander was 2-for-2 for Glide.
"Neither game was a clean game," Shaver said. "Both teams are still trying to get a feel. (Cade) Meisner pitched well, he was pretty much in control. We have a young group of guys (only two seniors), so there's a lot of growth."
Glide travels to Bandon and Sutherlin will host Creswell in nonleague games Friday.
First Game
Glide;200;326;—;13;10;3
Sutherlin;001;110;—;3;9;3
Alexander, Short (5) and Dunnavant; Hope, Edwards (6) and Elbert. WP — Alexander, 1-0. LP — Hope. 2B — Holland (G), Estrada (G), Marlin (S).
Second Game
Glide;200;000;—;2;4;3
Sutherlin;333;000;—;9;9;2
Melton, Watkins (3), Holland (4) and Estrada; Meisner, Edwards (6) and Hagar. WP — Meisner. LP — Melton, 0-1. 2B — Holland (G), Elbert (S), Hagar (S).
