The Glide baseball team is off to a strong start under first-year head coach Scott Shaver.
The Wildcats completed a sweep of Glendale on Friday in Glendale, winning by identical scores of 11-1 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader. Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Glide was the designated home team. The twin bill was originally scheduled for Glide, but the Wildcats' field was not playable.
Glide (7-3, 6-0 SD4), which has won six straight, is tied with Umpqua Valley Christian for first place in the league standings.
"The kids are doing a good job," Shaver said. "We're definitely getting better every time we step on the field."
Rylan Watkins pitched a two-hitter in the opener, striking out five and walking none.
"His best outing of the year," Shaver said.
Colby Bucich was 3-for-3 and Trevor Short went 2-for-4 for Glide. Brody Lee tripled and scored on a groundout for the lone run for Glendale (4-5, 0-3).
In Game 2, the Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the first. Malachi Dunnavant was 2-for-2 with a double and Bucich went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger in the win.
Short tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
"I was very pleased with our pitching today," Shaver said. "We threw strikes, our defense is coming around and we hit the ball when we needed to. It was a good day."
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Elkton on Tuesday, weather permitting. The Pirates host Riddle Tuesday.
First Game
Glendale;100;00;—;1;2;5
Glide;261;02;—;11;9;1
Jefferson and Cline; Watkins and Dunnavant. WP — Watkins. LP — Jefferson. 3B — Lee (Gle).
Second Game
Glendale;001;00;—;1;1;3
Glide;500;33;—;11;7;2
Rocha, King (5) and Cline; Short and Dunnavant. WP — Short. LP — Rocha. 2B — Holland (Gli), Dunnavant (Gli), Bucich (Gli).
