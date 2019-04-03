The Special District 4 baseball season is only two games old, but the Glide Wildcats hold a share of first place after sweeping a doubleheader at Oakland on Wednesday.
Glide won the opener 12-9 and used an 18-run third inning en route to a 21-6 victory in the nightcap. The Wildcats evened their season record at 3-3.
"It's great to start league 2-0," Glide first-year coach Scott Shaver said. "We're very young. Defensively, we have a lot of things to clean up. But offensively we hit the baseball and pitched well."
The Oakers (2-4-1, 0-2) outhit the Wildcats in both contests, but committed eight errors and struggled on the mound.
"I'm pleased offensively, but we weren't throwing strikes and were sloppy (in the field)," Oakland first-year coach Ben Lane said. "We have to get some depth in our pitching staff."
Game one began on Tuesday, but was suspended due to rain with the Oakers leading 2-1 after three innings. The Wildcats broke a 9-9 tie with one run in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Zach Holland led Glide at the plate in the opener, going 4-for-5 with three doubles. Caleb Alexander, Wyatt Estrada and Tryson Melton all had two hits.
Holland got the decision in relief.
Corbin Picknell, Jacob Brooksby and Alex Ramos were all 2-for-4 for the Oakers.
The wheels fell off for Oakland on the bump in the second game. Five Oakland pitchers combined to issue 17 walks or hit batsmen. After putting up an 18-spot in the third, Glide was ahead 21-2.
"Those type of innings aren't fun on either side," Shaver said. "Our guys had a good plate approach in the game. (Oakland) just ran out of pitching."
Brett Narkiewicz was 3-for-4 and Braxton Dill had two hits in three at-bats for Glide. Melton started and got the decision, going four innings before being relieved by freshman Colby Bucich.
"I was happy with (Tryson) Melton and (Caleb) Alexander on the mound," Shaver said. "(Malachi) Dunnavant was brilliant behind the plate."
Ronan Allen and Baker Brooksby were both 2-for-3 for Oakland in the contest.
The two clubs are scheduled to finish their series on Saturday in Oakland, with a tentative 2 p.m. start.
First Game
Glide;001;531;2;—;12;12;3
Oakland;002;610;0;—;9;13;5
Alexander, Watkins (4), Short (4), Holland (6) and Dunnavant; Picknell, Tolliver (4), Kozart (5) and B. Brooksby, Jones (4), Weaver (5). WP — Holland. LP — Tolliver. 2B — Holland 3 (G), Narkiewicz (G).
Second Game
Glide;12(18);00;—;21;7;1
Oakland;024;00;—;6;8;3
Melton, Bucich (5) and Dunnavant; Percell, J. Brooksby (3), Jones (3), Ramos (3), Kozart (3) and B. Brooksby. WP — Melton. LP — Percell. 2B — Holland (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.