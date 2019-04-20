ELKTON — The Glide baseball team posted a pair of convincing victories over Elkton on Friday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader, winning 13-1 and 10-0.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Tryson Melton pitched a three-hitter in the first game for the Wildcats (10-3, 9-0 SD4), striking out eight, walking one and hitting one batter.
Zach Holland was 2-for-4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs. The senior hit a grand slam in the third inning. Brett Narkiewicz and Hunter Rinnert also homered.
Jaydn Woody knocked in the lone run for the Elks (2-6, 0-6) with a single in the fourth.
Rylan Watkins tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap, fanning eight and walking two. Holland was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Rinnert went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger in the contest.
"The biggest difference with our pitchers from the start of the season is they're throwing strikes," Glide coach Scott Shaver said. "We don't have anyone who's overpowering."
The Wildcats will face Umpqua Valley Christian (16-1, 9-0) on Monday night at Roseburg's Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field, with sole possession of first place at stake. UVC is No. 2 in the OSAA power rankings and No. 3 in the coaches' poll.
"(The Monarchs) are very good," Shaver said. "They're an old (veteran) team. They can hit the ball up and down the lineup and have some arms. I'm looking forward to playing them."
First Game
Glide;064;03;—;13;8;0
Elkton;000;10;—;1;3;3
Melton and Dunnavant; Luzier, Tibbatts (2) and Graham. WP — Melton. LP — Luzier. 2B — Alexander (G), Cunningham (G). HR — Holland 2 (G), Narkiewicz (G), Rinnert (G).
Second Game
Glide;202;240;0;—;10;9;0
Elkton;000;00;—;0;0;2
Watkins and Dunnavant; Clevenger, Luzier (5) and Luzier, Graham (5). WP — Watkins. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Holland 2 (G), Alexander (G), Rinnert (G).
