WINSTON — Class 4A Hidden Valley erupted for 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning and defeated Douglas, 12-0, in a nonleague baseball game on Monday at Withers Field.
Isaac Hill went 4-for-5 with two doubles and Gavin McLaughlin hit a grand slam in the seventh for the Mustangs (16-1, 5-1 Skyline Conference). Tim Coffel had the lone hit for Douglas, a single in the second.
"They just came alive and hit the ball (in the seventh)," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said.
The 3A Trojans (6-8, 2-4 Special District 4) are scheduled to host Sutherlin Tuesday in a league contest.
H. Valley;000;001(11);—;12;13;0
Douglas;000;000;—;0;1;0
Hill, Matusik (7) and Iwamizu, Stevens (7); Waldron, Hoque (7), West (7), Jones (7) and Baker. WP — Hill. LP — Waldron. 2B — Hill 2 (HV), Shults (HV). HR — McLaughlin (HV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.