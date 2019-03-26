MURPHY — Three Hidden Valley pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 9-0 win over South Umpqua in the Hidden Valley baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Parker Wright was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Mustangs (7-0-1).
Jeremiah Geiger had the lone hit for the Lancers (0-7-1), a two-out double in the first inning. Ever Lamm took the loss, allowing six hits and six earned runs over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
"We have to be more consistent throwing strikes and playing better defense," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said.
South Umpqua is scheduled to play at Elmira Monday in a nonleague contest.
S. Umpqua;000;000;0;—;0;1;4
H. Valley;060;111;x;—;9;7;0
Lamm, Rudy (6) and Horton; Shults, Matusik (6), Hill (7) and N. Vidlak. WP — Shults. LP — Lamm. 2B — Geiger (SU), Kissel (HV), N. Vidlak (HV). 3B — McLaughlin (HV).
