Pitchers’ duel.
Seventh-seeded North Douglas and No. 3 Kennedy combined for only three hits, but the Trojans pushed over a run in the bottom of the third inning and handed the Warriors a 1-0 loss on Tuesday in a semifinal game of the OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs in Mt. Angel.
Kennedy (28-2) advanced to the title game against No. 4 Umpqua Valley Christian (26-3) on Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. North Douglas (22-7) was making its first semifinal appearance since 1995.
“Obviously not a high-octane offensive day for either team,” North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. “If you told me we’d go to Kennedy and it’d be a 1-0 game, I would say no way. We’ve been swinging the bats well of late.
“The kids competed today. They played their hearts out to the end.”
The lone run of the contest came when Demetre Marseille hit into a fielder’s choice in the third.
Junior right-hander Josh Valladares pitched a two-hitter for Kennedy, striking out eight and walking three. Colter Anderson started for North Douglas and was relieved by Brian Erickson in the sixth. They combined for six strikeouts and two walks.
“(Valladares) changed speeds from time to time on his fastball, and he had a pretty good curveball,” Davis said. “He kept our hitters off-balance. We had some better swings in the last three innings.”
Austin Frieze singled for the Warriors in the sixth and Koldan Frieze singled in the seventh.
North Douglas had a scoring opportunity in the third when Anderson walked and was sacrificed to second. Tyler Kallinger with a line drive that the Kennedy centerfielder ran down for the third out of the inning, taking away a run.
“That was a great catch,” Davis admitted. “When you win 22 games, the ball bounces your way. We didn’t get those bounces today.”
The Warriors lose three seniors to graduation — Koldan Frieze, Erickson and Cal Parks.
“They’ve been good leaders and great examples for the other kids.” Davis said. “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to those three.”
N. Douglas 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Kennedy 001 000 x — 1 1 0
Anderson, Erickson (6) and K. Frieze; Valladares and Kleinschmit. WP — Valladares. LP — Anderson.
