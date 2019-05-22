REEDSPORT — Pitching ace Dallas McGill stymied the Glide bats, throwing a no-hitter as the fifth-seeded Reedsport baseball team shut out the No. 12 Wildcats 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Class 2A/1A quarterfinals.
Rylan Watkins took the loss for Glide (14-11). Watkins and Mason DelCollo combined on a three-hitter.
The Wildcats finished their first season under coach Scott Shaver with a playoff appearance.
"We had a lot of growth, I was very proud. We just ran into an arm that is just better than us," Shaver said.
McGill, a 6-5 junior, brought the heat, helping the Brave (22-1) win their 22nd straight contest.
"He's the real deal, a lefty, he hits 85 and he had three pitches working," Shaver said. "A ton of credit to him, he beat us."
The Brave will visit No. 4 Umpqua Valley Christian (24-3) in the quarterfinals Friday at Roseburg's Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Glide;000;000;0;—;0;0;1
Reedsport;001;010;0;—;2;3;0
Watkins, DelCollo (5) and Dunnavant; McGill and Lavigne. WP — McGill. LP — Watkins.
