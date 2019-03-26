NEWPORT — The Douglas baseball team scored enough runs, it just didn't get enough outs on the defensive side.
Newport rallied from a five-run deficit and handed the Trojans a 13-11 loss on the final day of the Yaquina Bay Classic on Tuesday.
"We competed pretty well against some good 4A teams," Douglas coach Ron Quimby said.
Douglas (4-3) finished with 14 hits off three Newport pitchers. Erich Hoque was 4-for-5 with two doubles, Luke Fowler had three hits in four at-bats, Cole Waldron went 3-for-5 and Trent Avery was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Andy Schofield belted a three-run homer in the top of the first inning for the Trojans.
"Newport pounded the ball in the (fifth and sixth) innings," Quimby said.
Douglas is scheduled to play a nonleague doubleheader in Florence on Tuesday against Siuslaw.
Douglas;313;202;0;—;11;14;1
Newport;040;153;x;—;13;14;2
Hoque, Christian (3) and Avery; Bruns, Woods (3), Biddinger (4) and Barton. WP — Biddinger. LP — Christian. 2B — Hoque 2 (D), West (D), Fowler (D), Torres 2 (N), Luckini (N), Bruns (N), Wood (N). 3B — Christian (D), Avery (D). HR — Schofield (D).
