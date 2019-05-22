PLEASANT HILL — The Douglas baseball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Wednesday at the hands of No. 1 Pleasant Hill in a 12-4 loss.
Erich Hoque's three-run home run in the seventh inning was the lone offensive bright spot for the No. 16 Trojans (11-15). Noah Burke took the loss for Douglas.
The Billies (19-4) were led at the plate by Stephen Parmenter, who was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Starter Zach Hart earned the decision.
Douglas coach Ron Quimby was happy to have the opportunity to coach the Trojans, but said the group probably had more potential than it displayed in the end.
"We weren't quite what we could've been, so the only logical thing to do now is come back and be better next year," Quimby said.
Pleasant Hill will host No. 9 Joseph (16-7) Friday in the quarterfinals.
Douglas;000;001;3;—;4;6;4
P. Hill;317;100;0;—;12;5;1
N. Burke, Christian (3), Jones (6) and Baker, G. Burke (5); Hart, Parmenter (4) and Iten. WP — Hart. LP — N. Burke. 2B — Baker (D). HR — Hoque (D).
