DRAIN —The North Douglas baseball team returned to the field on Thursday afternoon and defeated the Pleasant Hill JV squad, 10-0, in six innings in a nonleague game.
Austin Frieze went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Warriors and Chase Rodgers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for North Douglas (9-3, 4-2 SD4). Colter Anderson earned the win for North Douglas in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Pleasant Hill only had two baserunners in the game.
North Douglas will host Bandon for a doubleheader on Saturday.
P. Hill;000;000;—;0;2;2
N. Douglas;001;405;—;10;8;0
Ettchison, Taylor (5) and Fowler; Anderson, Rodgers (3), Erickson (5) and K. Frieze. WP — Rodgers. LP — Etchison. 2B — Kallinger (ND), C. Parks (ND), K. Frieze (ND).
