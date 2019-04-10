OAKLAND — Colter Anderson pitched five solid innings and North Douglas handed Oakland a 9-1 loss on Wednesday in a Special District 4 baseball game.
Anderson allowed five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Brian Erickson pitched two scoreless innings to wrap up the win for the Warriors (6-3, 2-2 SD3).
Cal Parks went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Kallinger was 2-for-4 and Austin Frieze was 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs for N.D.
Dawson Tolliver had two hits in four at-bats for the Oakers (2-6-1, 0-4).
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday in Drain, weather permitting.
N. Douglas;102;210;3;—;9;10;2
Oakland;100;000;0;—;1;5;3
Anderson, Erickson (6) and K. Frieze; Percell, Allen (4), Harbour (6) and B. Brooksby. WP — Anderson. LP — Percell.
