GLIDE — The Glide baseball team rebounded from a 13-3 loss to North Douglas in the first game with a 12-4 victory in the second game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader on Friday at Sewell Field.
The two clubs are battling for second place in the league race. The Warriors are 15-5 overall and 9-3 in league, while the Wildcats are 11-8 and 10-5.
Cal Parks was 4-for-4 with a double and triple for North Douglas in the first game. Koldan Frieze was 3-for-4, and Tyler Kallinger and Brian Erickson each had two hits.
Colter Anderson pitched the win, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Zach Holland was 2-for-3 with a double for Glide.
Glide took a 6-0 lead after two innings in the nightcap and never looked back. Caleb Alexander ripped a two-run homer in the first and Rylan Watkins added a solo shot in the fifth.
Holland was 2-for-3 with three runs. Brett Narkiewicz and Tryson Melton each had two hits. Watkins got the decision, allowing four hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
"We haven't played well for a week and a half, but have continued to play hard," Glide coach Scott Shaver said. "I'm proud of the kids for staying with it. We got a split and needed one."
First Game
N. Douglas;420;223;—;13;12;3
Glide;103;100;—;3;6;3
Anderson and K. Frieze; Melton, Narkiewicz (3), DelCollo (5) and Dunnanvant. WP — Anderson. LP — Melton. 2B — C. Parks (ND), K. Frieze (ND), Erickson (ND), Holland (G), Narkiewicz (G), DelCollo (G). 3B — C. Parks (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;000;220;0;—;4;4;3
Glide;240;150;x;—;12;12;2
Erickson, Wa. Beckham (3), C. Parks (5), K. Frieze (6) and K. Frieze, Erickson (6); Watkins, Holland (7) and Dunnavant. WP — Watkins. LP — Erickson. 2B — C. Parks (ND), Melton (G). 3B — Narkiewicz (G). HR — Alexander (G), Watkins (G).
