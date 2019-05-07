DRAIN — The North Douglas baseball team knocked off top-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian 4-3 on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Tyler Kallinger led the Warriors (16-5, 10-3 SD4) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brian Erickson earned the win on the mound, while starter Colter Anderson returned to the hill in the seventh inning to finish off the Monarchs and earn the save.
Aaron Buechley and Jacob Luther combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound for the Monarchs (19-2, 12-1), who suffered their first league loss. UVC is ranked No. 3 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll.
"We defended well, pitched well, ran the bases well and just did enough," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. "We kept the pressure on the bases to keep their defense honest."
North Douglas can move into a tie for first with UVC by sweeping the Monarchs in the doubleheader between the two teams on Friday night at Roseburg's Legion Field.
UVC;000;003;0;—;3;6;3
N. Douglas;003;100;0;—;3;4;1
A. Buechley, Luther (4) and Guastafero; Anderson, Erickson (4), Anderson (7) and K Frieze. WP — Erickson. LP — Buechley. Sv — Anderson. 2B — Heard (UVC), Mesa (UVC), T. Parks (ND).
