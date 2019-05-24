MONROE — The North Douglas baseball team put together one of its most complete games of the season on Friday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The seventh-seeded Warriors eliminated No. 2 Monroe from the OSAA Class 2A/1A playoffs with a 12-3 victory in the quarterfinals.
North Douglas (22-6) advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1995, according to coach Jeff Davis. The Warriors will travel to Mt. Angel on Tuesday to face No. 3 Kennedy (27-2), a 12-3 winner over No. 6 Grant Union.
“The kids really wanted Monroe and played like it,” Davis said. “We pitched well and the kids were dialed in at the plate.”
The Warriors finished with 12 hits.
Tyler Kallinger was 3-for-4 with three runs, Cal Parks went 2-for-4 with a double and Wyatt Beckham was 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Koldan Frieze was 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs.
Brian Erickson got the decision, allowing three hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two before being relieved by Waylon Beckham in the seventh.
“Brian has probably been at his best in his last two starts against two good offensive teams (Umpqua Valley Christian and Monroe),” Davis said. “He ability to locate and change speeds was important. I’m happy for him.”
N. Douglas 102 414 0 — 12 12 1
Monroe 100 001 1 — 3 3 4
Erickson, Wa. Beckham (7) and K. Frieze; Brayton, Teran (4), Ballard (6) and Wisehart. WP — Erickson. LP — Brayton. 2B — C. Parks (ND), Avery (M).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.