DRAIN — North Douglas scored eight runs to open the game and rolled to a 13-0 win over Glendale on Tuesday in a Special District 4 baseball contest.
Tyler Kallinger was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs for the Warriors (11-4 5-2 SD4). Koldan Frieze hit a three-run homer in the third and finished with four RBIs, and Cal Parks went 1-for-1 with two walks, three runs and two RBIs.
Brian Erickson and Colter Anderson combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10. Brody Lee, Darion Jefferson, Lane Moody and Cameron Colley had singles for the Pirates (4-9, 2-7), who have lost nine straight.
The two teams will play a doubleheader in Glendale Friday.
Glendale;000;00;—;0;4;4
N. Douglas;823;0x;—;13;8;0
Kahl, Lee (1), Ring (3) and Cline; Erickson, Anderson (4) and K. Frieze. WP — Erickson. LP — Kahl. 2B — Parks (ND). HR — K. Frieze (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.